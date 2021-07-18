-
Conservation groups in the Squam Lakes region want residents to turn off their lights and watch the stars for an hour Saturday night.The event marks the…
The state is setting new limits on eating fish from Squam Lake after some species were found to contain high levels of a likely carcinogen.The Department…
At Something Wild we like to talk about some of the interesting wildlife or natural occurrences you can find in New Hampshire. We hope you learn a little…
It’s the fourth year of the Squam Ridge Race in Holderness – a 12-mile run over Mount Percival and along the rocky ridge overlooking the Lakes Region.…
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officers and a wildlife rehabilitator have nursed a juvenile bald eagle back to health.The healthy bird was…