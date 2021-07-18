-
Exit Tobacco is your typical smoke shop, offering everything from Marlboros to vapes.Ziad Jabri, one of the managers, said the store, located right along…
-
State officials have snuffed out the last place lawmakers and legislative staff were allowed to smoke indoors at the State House complex.Hidden deep in…
-
A state senate committee has voted to back a bill to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in New Hampshire to 21. The move comes just months…
-
Serving up drinks at the American Legion post in Concord, Jeff Holland gets a little testy when the talk turns to smoking.A Marine veteran who enjoys…
-
N.H. State Budget Raises Smoking Age to 19The minimum age for buying tobacco products in New Hampshire is going up, but not as much as some advocates wanted.After a bill to increase the purchase…
-
A law signed by Governor Sununu last month explicitly prohibits all vaping devices - including e-cigarettes, vape pens, and e-liquids - on school grounds…
-
Lawmakers Hear Testimony on Bill That Would Raise the Smoking Age to 21 in N.H.Lawmakers in Concord heard testimony Thursday on a bill that would raise the smoking age to 21 statewide. Wednesday night, Newmarket became the latest New…
-
Last week, the city of Dover became the first New Hampshire municipality to raise their smoking age from 18 to 21. The new city ordinance prohibits anyone…
-
For the better part of two decades, New Hampshire has been home to dozens of Indonesian families who immigrated to the United States fleeing religious…
-
First responders in Manchester are noticing a change since the city banned smoking in downtown parks.Chris Hickey, with the Manchester Fire Department,…