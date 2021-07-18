-
We’re continuing our series “A Matter of Degrees” with a look at what it means to be “career ready.” There’s a lot of angst about whether college…
With so many Americans out of work and so many companies claiming they can’t fill vacant positions, many have blamed a so-called 'skills gap'. But…
Two years after the Deepwater Horizon disaster, one issue has received little attention: the oil industry faces a shortage of experienced workers. Some analysts are concerned more inexperienced workers could compromise safety, but the industry says training is more rigorous than ever.
Recently, a manufacturing trade group estimated there are 600,000 factory jobs available in the US right now. Most of them are skilled jobs, like machining. And most people aren’t qualified
First of all, if you haven’t read Lila Shapiro’s article for the Huffington Post about the “skills mismatch” (we’ve been calling it the “skills gap”) in…
The New Hampshire Senate is considering a bill aimed at reducing the so-called "skills gap". The bill would offer tax credits to businesses that partnered…