Mother Nature looks ready to unleash some snow on New Hampshire ahead of Thanksgiving. That's not great news for travelers, but it would be good news for…
Despite Spring Weather, N.H. Ski Resort Opens For The WeekendSpring is finally here, but at least one New Hampshire ski resort is holding out for another weekend of running the ski lifts. Wildcat Mountain is open…
It was a long, cold and snowy winter- that was good news for New Hampshire’s ski areas. Karl Stone, Marketing Director for Ski NH says the numbers are…
Every chair lift ride up Pats Peak in Henniker looks full on this mild winter day. Skiers and snowboarders are coming down the mountain, one after the…
With only 6 to 8 inches of fresh powder, most New Hampshire ski areas aren't exactly reeling from the storm. But even a little snow can bring skiers to…
Ski resorts across the Granite State will be holding New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight.Ragged Mountain in Danbury is calling its bash Tube Year’s Eve,…
As Storm Eases Ski Resorts Say It's All Downhill From HereWhile the storm is causing some problems around the state people at the ski resorts are delighted: Typically the resorts are reporting at least a foot of…