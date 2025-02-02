Ski lift accident at Attitash sends one person to hospital

A chair fell from a ski lift at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett Sunday, sending one skier to the hospital.

Vail Resorts, which owns Attitash, said the mountain's ski patrol responded to the accident, which occurred around noon, and the injured person was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway.

In an emailed statement, Brandon Swartz, Attitash’s general manager, said the chair fell from the mountain’s Flying Bear lift, each seat of which can hold up to four people.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, and we are investigating the incident,” Swartz said.

In response to emailed questions, a spokesperson for Vail Resorts said Attitash does daily lift inspections, and is investigating Sunday's accident. The spokesperson also said the New Hampshire Passenger Tramway Safety Board inspects Attitash’s lifts annually.

Vail did not answer questions about how far the chair fell or whether there had been any similar accidents with Attitash's lifts in recent seasons.