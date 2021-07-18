Sexual Harassment

-
Employees at a Salem record store say they were fired after raising concerns about the end of the store’s mask mandate and a lax response to customers who…
A Dartmouth College graduate student says she’s ending her hunger strike after 24 days. Maha Hasan Alshawi was on a strike in response to how the college…
This is a developing story and will be updated. A Dartmouth College graduate student says she is on a hunger strike in response to how the college has…
A federal judge says she is likely to give final approval to a proposed $14 million settlement in a class action sexual misconduct lawsuit against…
The Ossipee Police Department’s first-ever full-time female officer is suing the town, alleging she was the target of gender discrimination and repeated…
Seven Republican lawmakers were reprimanded on the floor of the New Hampshire House Thursday for not completing newly mandatory anti-harassment and…
A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a $14 million settlement in a class action sexual misconduct lawsuit against Dartmouth College.Judge…
About 100 people attended a town hall meeting put on by Dartmouth College on Wednesday to update community members on a plan to improve campus climate.The…
A new legal filing outlines how the terms of a class action lawsuit would play out on the Dartmouth campus.Last month, nine plaintiffs and Dartmouth…
Dartmouth College, Plaintiffs In Title IX Lawsuit Reach SettlementAfter more than a week of mediation, Dartmouth College and the plaintiffs in the Title IX class-action lawsuit have reached a settlement.Seven current and…