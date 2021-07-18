-
A former Phillips Exeter Academy teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at the prestigious boarding school multiple times between 2013 and…
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that aims to support sexual assault survivors at colleges and universities. John Gabrieli is the director of the Every…
Report Outlines Evidence Against Former Concord Teacher Accused Of Sexual AssaultA newly released report sheds some light on how the Concord School District handled a teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with students…
Lawmakers heard testimony today on two bipartisan bills aimed at preventing sexual assault and helping survivors seek medical and legal services. SB 508…
In Concord-native Meredith Tate’s new novel, a young woman is kidnapped after a drug deal goes badly. To summon help, she has an out-of-body experience.…
Judge In Dartmouth Class Action Settlement Expresses ConcernsThe judge overseeing the proposed $14 million settlement between Dartmouth College and nine plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit has some concerns about…
A new legal filing outlines how the terms of a class action lawsuit would play out on the Dartmouth campus.Last month, nine plaintiffs and Dartmouth…
Dartmouth College, Plaintiffs In Title IX Lawsuit Reach SettlementAfter more than a week of mediation, Dartmouth College and the plaintiffs in the Title IX class-action lawsuit have reached a settlement.Seven current and…
It’s been a year since a high school guidance counselor working in the Exeter school district was sentenced to prison. Kristie Torbick, 39, pleaded guilty…