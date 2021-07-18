-
Bill Gardner, the longest serving secretary of state in the nation, was elected to his 22nd term today, besting challenger Colin Van Ostern by just four…
-
On one side, there’s an ambitious young politician pitching himself as the man to bring overdue reforms to the New Hampshire’s election system; on the…
-
The woman poised to become the next New Hampshire Senate President has no plans to say who she'll vote for in the race for Secretary of State.The race…
-
The newly elected class of New Hampshire legislators barely had time to take a victory lap in their own races earlier this month before they started…
-
New Hampshire House Democrats have put Secretary of State Bill Gardner — a 42-year incumbent and a longtime Democrat himself — on notice that he could be…
-
The midterms might be over, but there's yet another important election coming up in New Hampshire: state lawmakers will soon pick our next Secretary of…
-
About 15 people in Concord learned how to use voting technology for the visually impaired at FutureInSight, a local non-profit.The system, called One4All,…
-
It's not out of the ordinary to see a New Hampshire politician skip across the state's southern border to raise money in Boston. What is unusual — really,…
-
There's been lots of talk about voter fraud in New Hampshire elections - we take a look at the reality found in the data behind the rhetoric.…
-
Aside from overseeing state records and administering elections, the office of Secretary of State has taken on a highly political dimension in recent…