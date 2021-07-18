-
With schools shut down, districts across the state scrambled to not only continue to feed the minds of the students they serve, but their bodies as…
The New Hampshire Department of Education is asking the USDA for waivers so that schools can continue offering meals to students even if buildings close…
A New Hampshire school district has concluded a cafeteria company was right to terminate a worker who claimed she was fired for giving a student free…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to support bringing more local food into school cafeterias in New Hampshire.The 2019 Farm to School…
In March, a lunchroom employee named Bonnie Kimball lost her job at Mascoma Valley Regional High School.Her employer, a company called Cafe Services,…
School Lunch Funding Challenges Continue in ClaremontThe Claremont and Unity schools have lost more than $450,000 over two years as a result of not submitting federal paperwork for school lunch…
As stricter nutrition regulations go into their fifth year, some New Hampshire students and schools, continue to push back against these federal…
The Manchester School Board voted Monday night not to apply for a new federal program that provides free breakfast and lunch to all students, but the…
While me may not remember classmates’ names, or the books we read, there’s something about school lunch that stays with us long after graduation. Today,…
Associated Press Food Editor and Concord resident J.M. Hirsch talks with Morning Edition about packing quick and easy school lunches that are healthy- and…