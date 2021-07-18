-
Weiner Is Not Filner: The Differences Between Sex ScandalsAnthony Weiner’s mayoral race is losing steam after revelations that he continued sexting women after resigning from Congress in disgrace in 2011. San…
-
Nearly sixty years after “Peyton Place” was published, tourists still stop in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, to ask locals about its author, Grace Metalious.…
-
The downfall of C.I.A. Director David Patraeus in the wake of his extramarital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, continues to unfold in an…
-
News Corp., one of the world's major media powers, owns The Wall Street Journal and Fox News. In Britain, its powerful newspaper arm is at the heart of phone hacking and police bribery scandals. The driving force behind the company is its octogenarian chairman and CEO, Rupert Murdoch, whose story began in Australia.
-
Mario Batali needs to keep his hands out of the tip jar, according to his waitstaff. The celebrity chef and restaurateur, along with a business partner, have agreed to pay $5.25 million to more than 100 former workers who say the owners kept some of their tips.
-
The racketeering conviction of a former juvenile court judge was a "huge black eye" on Luzerne County. To prevent another "kids for cash" scandal, the county has beefed up its juvenile defense team. But resources to keep the unit going are scarce, and one public defender says it seems like people forgot what happened.
-
News Corp. said he was stepping down to focus on the company's international TV business.