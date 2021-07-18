-
A superior court judge has struck down a controversial New Hampshire voting law known as SB3, saying it’s unconstitutional and unreasonably burdens the…
Democrats on the state’s Fiscal Committee rejected a portion of a Department of Justice funding request, saying they didn’t want additional state money…
State attorneys have been in court the past two weeks defending a new voter registration law known as Senate Bill 3. The trial is part of an ongoing…
Two college students who are suing the state over its new voter registration rules took the stand on Thursday as part of an ongoing trial over the future…
The legal challenge to the 2017 GOP-backed voting law known as Senate Bill 3 went to trial today in Superior Court in Manchester.The law tightened rules…
Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed his 39th and 40th bills of the year. These bills aim to undo recent election law changes backed by the GOP.
Senate Passes Bill to Rollback Controversial Election Law SB 3A bill that would essentially repeal a controversial, Republican-backed election law passed the New Hampshire Senate on Thursday. The bill, which has…
Tuesday is midterm day, and there is still a lot of confusion surrounding who can vote, what you need to bring to the polls, and whether voting…
The voter registration law known as Senate Bill 3 will stay in place through the upcoming midterms, after the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday…
This story has been updated to reflect new court records filed Friday morning. Three days after he told state election officials not to use the voter…