N.H. Supreme Court Opinion Updates Definition Of ‘Adultery’ To Include Same-Sex AffairsIn 2003, the last time the New Hampshire Supreme Court took up a case that centered on the interpretation of adultery, the justices ruled it consisted…
Since the legalization of same-sex marriage in all 50 states, the LGBTQ rights movement has expanded its vision. This year's celebration comes after another big Supreme Court decision last week.
N.H. RNC Member: Party Should Drop Opposition to Same-Sex MarriageRepublicans drafting the party's platform in Cleveland this week rejected appeals to soften language opposing same-sex marriage.According to NPR,…
Kim Davis is in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses after same-sex marriage became legal. Some candidates say she should uphold the law, while others are standing with her.
As the many GOP presidential candidates crisscross the state courting voters, you hear a lot about the economy, ISIS, immigration, the threats of Iran,…
The US supreme court issues some huge rulings on same-sex marriage and the affordable care act. The shooting deaths of nine black churchgoers in…
When organizers planned Portsmouth’s first Pride festival, they expected a few hundred participants. In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on…
The Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is a right.
"The nature of injustice is that we may not always see it in our own times," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote after recounting the legal struggles faced by same-sex partners.
After months of anticipation, the Supreme Court overturned The Defense of Marriage Act, and ruled California’s proposition eight unconstitutional. Both…