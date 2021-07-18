-
Robert Frost is often praised for the colloquialism of his poetry. His work is accessible, exploring complex ideas through scenes and images of rural…
-
In the months since #MeToo went viral on social media, millions of people across the globe have broken the silence on their stories of sexual assault and…
-
With frost on the ground your thoughts may be running to the other Frost, the poet whom we claim as a “resident,” although he was actually born in San…
-
August 17th, 2016 marks the day that photographer Lotte Jacobi would have celebrated her 120th birthday. Internationally lauded, Jacobi’s work earned her…
-
In 1915, Robert Frost and moved his family to Franconia, New Hampshire, where he wrote many of his best-known works in the farmhouse overlooking Mt.…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Writers' Project announced the four inaugural inductees to the New Hampshire Literary Hall of Fame Wednesday.…
-
It's Robert Frost's birthday!Born in 1874, Frost was the first U.S. Poet Laureate with connections to the Granite State though he was followed by Maxine…
-
When poet Robert Frost returned to New Hampshire from England in 1915 he moved his family into a small farmhouse in Franconia. Since 1976, when the town…
-
Robert Frost recited "The Gift Outright" at John F. Kennedy's swearing in in 1961 and became the first ever Inaugural Poet. Since then, there have been…
-
For more than 30 years, Robert Frost’s old home in Franconia has celebrated the poet on the first Sunday of July. The Frost Place’s Executive Director…