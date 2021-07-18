-
In New Hampshire and much of New England, climate change is already causing a lot more of what's sometimes called winter whiplash -- rapid freeze-thaw…
New research from the University of New Hampshire recommends that the state should invest in thicker asphalt roads. The state's roads are likely to see…
Have you ever come to a familiar stretch of road, only to find that it's been transformed into something...alien? Something few people seem to understand?…
As part of our continuing series Only in New Hampshire, we're answering questions posed by Granite Staters about their communities. Producer Hannah…
Sununu Announces Details Of $30 Million Road GrantsNew Hampshire towns and cities are getting $30 million for road and bridge improvements under an infrastructure bill signed by Republican Gov. Chris…
It's been two years this week since New Hampshire's hands-free driving law banning the use of hand-held devices behind the wheel went into effect.Major…
The start of summer marks the one-hundred deadliest days of driving for teenagers, but young drivers aren't the only high risk people hitting the streets.…
By the end of this century, scientists predict the ocean on New Hampshire’s coast will rise anywhere between 4 and 6.5 feet above where it is today—a…
The Exchange discussed New Hampshire's infrastructure issues over a series of shows this year. The American Society of Civil Engineers released their 2017…
House lawmakers met Tuesday to review a bill that seeks to provide $36 million for road and bridge repair in the state. There are six highway districts in…