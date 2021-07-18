Renewable Portfolio Standards

-
Gov. Chris Sununu handed down another expected veto of a clean energy plan Friday.He rejected a bill that would expand New Hampshire's Renewable Portfolio…
Bill to Update N.H. Renewable Energy Portfolio Heads to Governor, Calls for More SolarState lawmakers are sending Gov. Chris Sununu a bill that would sharply increase how much solar power utilities must use in their fuel mix. The bill would…
Regulators have finished a big review of the state’s renewable portfolio standard, and they say it’s working as planned.The legislature first enacted the…
The legislature is debating whether utilities should tell customers how much of their electric bills go toward renewable energy. Monthly energy bills…
State legislators vote Tuesday on a range of energy-related bills that were delayed last week, including two about the Regional Greenhouse Gas…
It’s a budget year, and lawmakers will soon be hard at work trying to come up with a balanced two year spending plan. If past is precedent, one place…
Under a proposed rule out of the EPA Monday, New Hampshire will have to come up with its own plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. However, many of the…
Governor Maggie Hassan has sent a letter to the governor of Connecticut, Democrat Dannel Malloy, asking him to reject changes to that state’s renewable…