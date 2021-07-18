-
NASCAR is back in New Hampshire this weekend. Races will be held Saturday and Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, where a hundred…
The “Climb to the Clouds” road race will take place on the slopes of Mount Washington this weekend. All eyes will be on David Higgins, a rally driver who…
In The Fast Lane: The Richard Petty Driving ExperienceOn July 14th, Brian Vickers led a group of professional NASCAR drivers to take the sprint cup at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Less than a…
The Amazing Outhouse RaceIn a town of fewer than four thousand, tucked in a valley in Western Vermont, the fourth of July means one thing – an outhouse race. Yes, that kind of…
Last week some of the world’s top engineering students converge at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to race hybrid cars. The cars are student designed and…
Fondly described as Talladega Nights meets Catcher in the Rye, the new film Racing Dreams chronicles a year in the life of three 'tweens' who dream of…