The Executive Council heard more from Governor Chris Sununu’s nominee to the Public Utilities Commission at a hearing Wednesday. The Public Utilities…
Some state weatherization contractors are warning that inaction by state regulators on New Hampshire’s energy efficiency plan could harm their business.…
Liberty Utilities has suspended a home weatherization program for its natural gas customers because of delays at the Public Utilities Commission in…
While efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on your carbon footprint, how much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 7 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Citing pandemic-driven economic concerns, top Republican state lawmakers are asking the Public Utilities Commission to put off the adoption of more…
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission is moving forward with a study of local renewable energy generation. It could help clarify cost issues that…
The Executive Council on Wednesday approved Martin Honigberg to serve as a Superior Court judge. The vote came more than a month after Gov. Chris Sununu…