Profile 2016

-
George Pataki served as governor of New York from 1995 to 2006. A Republican, he also spent a decade in the New York State Legislature and served as mayor…
-
Rick Santorum, a Pennsylvania Republican, served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2007. Prior to that, he was elected to two terms in the U.S. House.Known…
-
Mike Huckabee, the former Governor of Arkansas, announced his candidacy for the Republican Presidential Primary on May 5, 2015. Huckabee, who ran in 2008,…
-
Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson announced his bid for the 2016 Republican presidential primary in an interview with Florida TV station on May 3rd,…
-
Carly Fiorina is the former CEO of Hewlett Packard and as such, was the first woman to lead a Fortune 20 company. On May 4, 2015, she announced her…
-
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is an independent politician who, on April 30th, made an official announcement of his candidacy for the 2016 Democratic…
-
Republican Marco Rubio is the junior U.S. Senator from Florida, a seat he has held since 2011. Prior to holding national office, he served as speaker in…
-
Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State under President Obama from 2009 to 2013, after being defeated by Obama for the Democratic party's nomination…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul announced his candidacy on April 7, 2015 on his website. The 52 year-old former ophthalmologist is the son of Ron Paul, the…
-
Republican Edward "Ted" Cruz was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. He is the first Cuban-American to serve in that role for the state of Texas. Cruz…