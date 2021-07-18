-
Almost half a century after the civil rights law known as Title IX, we ask what inequity looks like in women's sports today, including why it's so hard to…
-
Judo was founded in Japan around 1882. It’s an aggregate of techniques drawn from various martial arts. It’s been an Olympic sport since 1964 and has been…
-
This weekend, arm wrestlers from around the country will compete in the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Both men and women will be competing,…
-
Harvard, like other prestigious Ivy League schools, is a non-profit. Still, its 36-billion dollar endowment is bigger than the GDP of Jamaica. Plus, a…
-
That's right. I'm asking the age old question: candlepin or ten-pin? Outside of New England, this may not be a hot topic. It may not be a topic at all, as…
-
Things are important. They help us get places, allow us to sit back and relax, provide entertainment, memories, sustenance, and warmth. I used to vow…
-
A Short History Of Sports HoaxesAs part of its “30 for 30” series, ESPN recently released a short documentary detailing the escapades of perhaps the most prolific sports prankster of…
-
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: How eco-friendly are professional sports leagues and their teams? Which stand out especially for…