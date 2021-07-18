-
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says that in order to comply with Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget, it would have to cut rehabilitative and…
How Is N.H. Managing COVID-19 In State Prisons?People who are incarcerated have been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks during this pandemic. New Hampshire's state prison system has been…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del martes 15 de diciembre. También, escucha nuestra conversación con Oscar Villacis, presentador y creador de…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 10 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 9 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
New Hampshire's state prisons are expanding medically assisted treatment for alcohol and opioid use disorders. The program will be funded with around $2…
The four-part podcast Supervision follows one New Hampshire man's life on parole. We talk about this series with reporter Emily Corwin, and discuss parole…
When you visit the State House in Concord, you might notice some well-dressed people sporting bright orange name tags: lobbyists. What do lobbyists do and…
Inmates with substance use disorder will now have someone to help them get recovery services after they leave state prison.The initiative was piloted in…
What does mass incarceration look like in New Hampshire?The United States incarcerates more people than any other country in the world. With 22% of the…