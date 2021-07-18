Primary 2016

-
Documentary on N.H. Primary Takes on Media and Its ConsumersA new documentary takes a look at how local and national media organizations covered candidates during last year’s first-in-the-nation primary. "In…
Bernie Sanders ran on the idea of lessening inequality. So why did Clinton win the primaries and caucuses in the most unequal states?
Followers of New Hampshire politics might’ve noticed a familiar face (and voice) at Donald Trump’s much-hyped press conference on Tuesday morning: Al…
The once-polite democratic presidential races has turned bitter. Sanders's supporters are increasingly agitated about the nomination process, while…
A new WBUR poll of likely New Hampshire voters shows Democrat Hillary Clinton with a slight edge over Republican Donald Trump. In the state's U.S. Senate…
According to NPR's general-election ratings, Clinton starts with a big advantage over Trump based on history and demography. But we also find at least two paths for him to win — and two ties.
With Ted Cruz and John Kasich pulling the plugs on their presidential campaigns, it's a big week for backers of likely Republican nominee Donald Trump.…
In this tumultuous election, delegate math has a source of contention, with some calling the process rigged and many Americans scratching their heads…
How much will Donald Trump pad his lead, and what will Ted Cruz do next? Even if Bernie Sanders wins, Hillary Clinton's lead is virtually insurmountable. And the GOP Senate primary is one to watch.
After a string of big victories, the Democratic front-runner has regained her fundraising edge over the Vermont senator, whose supporters may realize the presidency is increasingly out of his grasp.