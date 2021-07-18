-
Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, picked up a big endorsement Monday.House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed…
-
Biden Slams Romney Comments in Latest New Hampshire VisitIt's been a busy week in New Hampshire politics, with visits from Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan.NHPR's Josh…
-
Vice Presidential candidate Paul Ryan's visit to a Dover Community center was his first appearance since video footage surfaced showing Mitt Romney…
-
New Hampshire delegates at the Republican National Convention in Florida say Vice Presidential nominee Paul Ryan's plan to overhaul Medicare is an…
-
After spending most of last week in separate states, the Republican ticket reassembled today in New Hampshire. Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan appeared together at a town hall in New Hampshire. NPR's Ari Shapiro was there and has this report.
-
President Barack Obama will stop in Windham and Rochester when he visits New Hampshire this weekend.Obama is scheduled to speak at Windham High School on…
-
Democratic Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen from came to New Hampshire Wednesday to talk about the federal budget with prominent state democrats and…