orlando shooting

-
Emily Heath is Senior Pastor at the Congregational Church in Exeter, and she recently returned from a trip to her hometown, Orlando. She was among five…
-
Methodists from churches all over New England met last week at the New England Methodist Conference in Manchester. At that conference, they passed a…
-
About 100 people gathered at the All Saints' Episcopal Church in Littleton to grieve and hear some members of the LGBT community share stories of the…
-
A candlelight vigil was held last night in Portsmouth to honor the victims of the recent terror attack in Orlando.Hundreds of Seacoast residents met at…
-
Donald Trump has criticized President Obama for not saying "radical Islam." But Obama shot back: "Calling a threat by a different name does not make it go away."
-
A candlelight vigil and walk will be held in Portsmouth Tuesday night in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando.The event begins at South…