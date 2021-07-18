-
44,412 New Hampshire residents signed up for or switched their health insurance plans on healthcare.gov during the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment…
Three weeks into the federal healthcare exchange's open enrollment period, there are fewer new enrollees in New Hampshire compared to last year.Since…
Obamacare Premiums in N.H. Likely To See Slight DecreaseNew Hampshire residents who get health insurance through Obamacare could see a modest decrease in monthly premiums next year under the latest proposed…
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is speaking out against a federal lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The case, Texas v. U.S., will be…
New Hampshire is on track to sign up about 20 percent fewer people under the Affordable Care Act during this year’s enrollment period.Open enrollment for…
November 1st is the first day of open enrollment for people who buy health insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act.People have until December 15…
The six-week window for people who buy their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act begins Thursday.Three insurance companies—Anthem,…
This controversial health care law has undergone some changes since it was signed eight years ago, particularly under the Trump Administration. We find…
New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny encourages people to do their research and seek help from navigators for enrollment in the Affordable…
November 1st marks the start of the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. This is the window where people who purchase their own health…