-
Natural gas use is expected to increase in New York after the closure Friday of the state's largest nuclear plant. But it probably won’t trickle out to…
-
We talk with former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz about the threat of nuclear weapons and strategies for strengthening nonproliferation policies.…
-
Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission held a federal hearing to address cracks in the concrete at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant. The safety…
-
Nuclear regulators say they plan to approve a new license for Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant next week.It comes after an extra public hearing on concerns…
-
Federal regulators still appear poised to re-license Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, despite requests to delay.A Nuclear Regulatory Commission hearing on…
-
A new report suggests New Hampshire's Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant will be essential to curbing the effects of climate change in the coming years.Seabrook…
-
A scientific panel will discuss cracks spreading in the concrete at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant during a meeting Wednesday.The independent committee…
-
Regulators Plan Meeting To Discuss Safety At Seabrook Nuclear PlantThe safety performance of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant will be the topic of a meeting in Hampton on Wednesday.The annual public meeting is hosted by…
-
New Hampshire is refocusing its energy policy for the next decade, aiming to prioritize lower costs for consumers and to allow “unaided market…
-
Massachusetts opted last week for one large power line to cover a big chunk of its energy needs for the next 20-plus years.The Northern Pass proposal beat…