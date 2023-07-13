© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Seabrook nuclear plant faces ongoing challenge of managing concrete degradation

By Angeljean Chiaramida, Seacoastonline
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Although ASR has been detected in a nuclear power plant outside the United States, Seabrook Station is currently the only American nuclear power plant exhibiting ASR, according to the NRC.

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission reported NextEra Energy Seabrook nuclear power plant’s overall performance last year “preserved public health and safety.”

The power plant’s annual assessment was presented to the public by the NRC’s team of experts at a meeting in Hampton last month. Agency officials assured the public that following 4,000 hours of inspections throughout 2022, the nuclear power plant in their backyard was safe.

But agency officials also discussed the problem that’s dogged the power plant’s concrete for more than a decade: alkali-silica reaction. NextEra, they noted, will have to bring resources to bear on a continual basis to address ASR as Seabrook Station ages to comply with the conditions of its operating license. A 2023 report shows concrete degradation has expanded from seven to 10 structures at the Seabrook plant.

