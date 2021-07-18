-
NHTI To Lay Off 10 Full-Time EmployeesTen full-time employees at NHTI - Concord’s Community College will be laid off next month.The Union Leader reports the layoffs are in response to a $1.2…
The New Hampshire Technical Institute at Concord's Community College has been awarded a $2.5 million federal job-training grant aimed at boosting…
NHTI Faculty Blame Administrative Costs For Planned LayoffsNHTI faculty members say if position cuts are needed at the campus in New Hampshire's capital, they should start with what they call a bloated…
The community college in Concord, New Hampshire, has a new president.Susan Dunton's experience in college administration, academic affairs and student…