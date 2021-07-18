© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHTI

    NH News
    NHTI To Lay Off 10 Full-Time Employees
    NHPR Staff
    ,
    Ten full-time employees at NHTI - Concord’s Community College will be laid off next month.The Union Leader reports the layoffs are in response to a $1.2…
    NH News
    NHTI Awarded $2.5M Job-Training Grant
    Associated Press
    ,
    The New Hampshire Technical Institute at Concord's Community College has been awarded a $2.5 million federal job-training grant aimed at boosting…
  NH News
    NHTI Faculty Blame Administrative Costs For Planned Layoffs
    Associated Press
    ,
    NHTI faculty members say if position cuts are needed at the campus in New Hampshire's capital, they should start with what they call a bloated…
  NH News
    New Hampshire Technical Institute Names New President
    Associated Press
    ,
    The community college in Concord, New Hampshire, has a new president.Susan Dunton's experience in college administration, academic affairs and student…