NH Insurance Department

A Merrimack Superior Court judge is declining to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two Georgia-based health care entities alleging religious discrimination by…
Health Care Sharing Ministries To Challenge N.H. Cease And Desist OrderTwo health care entities ordered to stop doing business in the state will get to appeal that decision during a public hearing in December.In October, the…
Sununu Nominates Elias to Succeed Sevigny as Insurance CommissionerNew Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating the assistant commissioner of the Insurance Department to be its next commissioner.John Elias has…
New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny encourages people to do their research and seek help from navigators for enrollment in the Affordable…