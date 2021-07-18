NH elections

-
The midterms might be over, but there's yet another important election coming up in New Hampshire: state lawmakers will soon pick our next Secretary of…
-
We sit down with NHPR's Civics 101, our podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy. The team has dug into how midterm elections impact us,…
-
In this Race for the 1st conversation, The Exchange on Monday interviews Mark MacKenzie, a Democrat running in the closely watched race for New…
-
In this Race for the 1st conversation, The Exchange on Monday interviews Lincoln Soldati, a Democrat running in the closely watched race for New…
-
In this Race for the 1st conversation, The Exchange on Monday interviews Levi Sanders, a Democrat running in the closely watched race for New Hampshire's…
-
The state Attorney General's office launches a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving three Dartmouth College professors.…
-
Before President Trump, candidates for the highest office in the country have disclosed some of their tax returns. There's currently no federal law…