NH Department of Transportation

The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
The pandemic is adding strain to existing winter workforce challenges at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.For one, it has upended the…
Lawmakers on Tuesday heard two opposing plans for bolstering state highway revenues, in response to a decline in gas tax revenue and road maintenance…
Railroad proponents are pushing back on a proposal to remove existing train tracks near Laconia to make way for a long-planned rail trail…
New Hampshire drivers may start to notice bumpier roads in this latest thaw after a cold snap – both damage and weather that could happen more often as…
The state is testing a new way to keep beavers from clogging up culverts and flooding roads.Engineers from the Department of Transportation have installed…
New Hampshire's Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings to review and discuss the proposed widening of Interstate 93 in the areas of…
N.H. Transportation Official Will Stay in Puerto Rico to Assist with RecoveryThe New Hampshire Department of Transportation sent a crew of workers to Puerto Rico in early October to assist with the recovery of infrastructure…
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is deciding whether to proceed with the Conway Bypass, while struggling with a lack of funds to complete…
In our continuing Only in New Hampshire series, we answer your questions and explore your state. Today, producer Hannah McCarthy find an explanation for…