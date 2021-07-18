-
Oral arguments were heard today, via video conference, in a federal civil rights lawsuit. It alleges the state of New Hampshire is failing to provide due…
Heather Moquin has been appointed head of New Hampshire Hospital, the state's psychiatric hospital. She succeeds Lori Shibinette, who was tapped by…
Gov. Chris Sununu is touting new progress in the state’s efforts to end the waitlist for patients to enter the state psychiatric hospital.The backlog at…
A man who has spent the last three and a half years inside a prison-run psychiatric unit despite never being convicted asked a judge on Friday to order…
The New Hampshire House has voted to approve an advisory council to assist in the development of plans for a new psychiatric hospital.The state's new…
State Responds to N.H. ACLU Suit Over ER Boarding of Mental Health PatientsState officials say they are working to address the issues behind a recent lawsuit filed by the New Hampshire ACLU.The federal suit alleges that mental…
The New Hampshire ACLU has filed a federal class action lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire over a practice called emergency room boarding.The…
In Depth: N.H. Hospital, Community Mental Health Care, & The Path To StabilityOur series on mental health in New Hampshire concludes with a look at the role of the state psychiatric hospital in responding to crises, and at what…
The Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services is preparing for a new role: CEO of New Hampshire Hospital. But it won’t be…
N.H. Appoints Insider to Run Psychiatric FacilityThe Department of Health and Human Services appointed someone from within as the new leader of New Hampshire Hospital and the Glencliff Home.DHHS…