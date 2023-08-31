© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!
Health

NH breaks ground on new forensic psychiatric hospital

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
A white sign on construction fencing. The sign says "State of New Hampshire - Secure Psychiatric Forensic Hospital"
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
The state is building a new forensic psychiatric hospital next to New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.

State officials broke ground on a new forensic psychiatric hospital Thursday, saying it will ultimately bring an end to New Hampshire’s practice of treating civilly committed people within the prison system.

The 24-bed facility, expected to cost roughly $40 million to construct, is going up next to New Hampshire Hospital in Concord. Officials say it will treat people who are found not competent to stand trial or not guilty by reason of mental illness.

It could also house civilly committed patients who need a more secure setting than New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s main mental health facility.

Currently, those patients are sometimes sent to the state prison system’s Secure Psychiatric Unit — an unaccredited facility run by the state Department of Corrections — where they’re commingled with people serving sentences. Mental health advocates have long criticized the practice.

A line of several people wearing formal clothing and hard hats. They're holding up shovels with piles of dirt on them.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for the state's new forensic psychiatric hospital on Thursday.

“It's important to remember that the people we serve are all part of someone's family – a son, a daughter, a parent or another loved one,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said at Thursday’s ceremony.

She called the forensic hospital a “critical unmet need.”

“For the first time in recent memory, New Hampshire will have a facility dedicated to individuals living with a mental health condition, who are involved in the criminal justice system but have not been convicted of a crime,” she said.

Asked whether the state would continue to send civilly committed individuals to the prison system’s Secure Psychiatric Unit if the forensic hospital filled up, Gov. Chris Sununu said the new hospital is designed with enough capacity to avoid that situation.

“We feel confident that we'll always be able to fulfill the need, without having to use the former facility – what will be soon the former facilities currently located within the prison system,” he said.

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up in 2025.

Tags
Health secure psychiatric unitnew hampshire hospitalforensic hospital
Paul Cuno-Booth
Paul Cuno-Booth covers health and equity for NHPR. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Keene Sentinel, where he wrote about police accountability, local government and a range of other topics. He can be reached at pcuno-booth@nhpr.org.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.