New England News

Workers earning the minimum wage in four of the six New England states will see a bit more in their paychecks in 2021. But the gap continues to widen...
On Oct. 1, it will be illegal in Vermont to possess bump stocks — a device that attaches to a semi-automatic weapon to speed up the rate it fires. And...
Quebec continues to be inundated with asylum-seekers fleeing the U.S. to reach Canada. In order to house the influx of people, the government has opened...
Students are about to return to their classrooms after a long summer break. One thing their teachers are all wondering: how much did they forget over...
Maine Painter and Artists' Champion Tom Crotty Dies at 80FREEPORT, Maine - A well-known figure in the Maine art world died over the weekend. As well as being a respected painter, Tom Crotty was an outspoken...
Since last September, Lakeview Neurorehabilitation Center in Effingham has been under scrutiny for abusing and neglecting some of the people it cares for…
Longtime Washington County Sen. Bill Doyle says he'll propose a constitutional amendment to make it less likely that lawmakers will be asked to elect a…
This story originally published by NEPR.Nestled in the northwest corner of Berkshire County, the Sterling and Francine Clark Institute—known most commonly…
Vermont Towns Are Models For National Flood PlanningThe lessons of Tropical Storm Irene in Vermont have been incorporated into a new report designed to assist communities across the nation. The federal…
Say the word "formaldehyde" and you can practically smell it. The pungent preservative is associated with everything from nail polish and hair…