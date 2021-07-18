-
Officials in Massachusetts are still debating the future of a big renewable energy contract for their state.That’s after their initial pick, Northern…
-
Energy developers are set to learn Thursday which of their projects will get long-term contracts to provide 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy to…
-
As Massachusetts prepares to announce where it will buy 1,200 megawatts of new renewable power, the 46 projects in the running – including many with a big…
-
Developers behind a transmission line that's competing with Northern Pass to supply renewable energy to Massachusetts will hold a listening session in…
-
Eversource capped construction of a new high-voltage transmission line from Londonderry to Tewksbury, Mass., Wednesday.The Merrimack Valley Reliability…
-
Residents of Webster and nearby communities gathered Tuesday night to learn more about National Grid’s recently proposed energy transmission project.The…
-
National Grid is holding a series of ‘community meetings’ to gather input and discuss details of its proposed Granite State Power Link project, which…
-
As several power plants in New England are planning to retire in the next few years, states are facing pressure to move toward more environmentally…
-
The New Hampshire House gets ready to vote on it's version of the state budget, but some conservatives say the Republican-crafted budget is too rich. New…
-
Utility company National Grid says it wants to build a new transmission line that would bring 1,200 megawatts of renewable power from Canada into New…