With Hate Crime Assault Case, AG’s New Civil Rights Unit Takes Center StageLast summer, an alleged attack on a biracial boy in Claremont made national headlines. There were also racially charged incidents at UNH, and on a school…
Plans are in the works for a new mosque in Keene. It’s a project of William Coley, a Muslim activist and former Libertarian vice-presidential candidate.…
Robert Azzi is an Arab-American Muslim who wants you to ask him anything about his faith. The Exeter-based photojournalist has put together a program…
On today's show:We spoke with Dr. Su'ad Abdul Khabeer about her new book Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States. "After Living…
Mugshots are considered to be public record by the American justice system. They're also a multi-million dollar source of revenue for internet scammers.…
While these two Muslim groups have often co-existed peacefully over the course of history, in our time, sectarian differences have risen and boiled over,…
Dolce and Gabbana, the Italian fashion house known for underwear-inspired lace and satin dresses and clingy silhouettes, recently unveiled a new line of…
The term "protest song" conjures up songs from the 1960s...and artists from Nina Simone and Sam Cooke to Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger. If we are living in a…
The New Hampshire-based husband and brother-in-law of a pregnant Sudanese woman say they're hoping they can still secure her freedom, even though a key…
The Rise Of The Hijab BlogBathing suit anxiety takes on a whole new dimension for Muslim women…so do skinny jeans and other body-conscious fashion trends. A spate of blogs and…