Many Americans in the new year are resolving to become better budgeters, to spend less, and to pay down their debt. But while a consumer-driven culture…
Affordable Housing, Education and Development (AHEAD) provides low-income housing, but also helps people with an array of financial issues from budget…
The new year has brought some changes to the process of getting a mortgage. Home buyers may have already noticed as banks and other lenders have tightened…
Bank of America is giving about 200,000 homeowners a chance to wipe out a big portion of their mortgage debt. It's part of a settlement the bank and others reached with state and federal regulators earlier this year.
Some economists say the government-run enterprises should be allowed to help distressed homeowners by lowering their loan principals to reflect today's lower values. But critics of the move say it would cost taxpayers money and encourage strategic defaults.
The nation's five largest mortgage lenders recently pledged to start writing down the principal on mortgages that are underwater. But mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac aren't part of the agreement and don't plan any big changes in the way they do loan modifications.
An agreement involving national banks and state attorneys general penalizes banks for improper mortgage and foreclosure practices and offers relief for…