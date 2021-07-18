-
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen has officially endorsed Chris Pappas in the race for the 1st Congressional District, a move that has stirred up some drama…
Eversource is currently trying to buy its second water company in the past year.The region’s biggest electric utility hopes to provide water service to…
A state representative's plan to spur more clean-up at the Seacoast's Coakley Landfill Superfund site may be scaled back after a Senate vote Thursday.The…
In this Race For The 1st conversation, we talk with Mindi Messmer, a Democrat running in the closely watched race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional…
Seacoast Reps. Sue for Coakley Group Records as Portsmouth Prepares to Release Toxic Waste DocumentsThe city of Portsmouth says it expects to release a trove of documents about toxic waste cleanup at Coakley Landfill Superfund Site around the end of this…
Lawmakers will consider at least a dozen bills about water contamination and other environmental hazards when they return to session in January.Rep. Mindi…
Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy told an audience in Exeter Monday night not to be discouraged by rollbacks of policies…