The moderate focused his campaign on New Hampshire, but showed little upward momentum throughout his run.
It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case…
When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our…
President Trump’s impeachment proceedings have only been before the U.S. Senate for one day, but with four senators running for president, they are…
In their effort to woo voters before next month’s primary, Democratic Presidential candidates have come out with an array of policy plans, including ones…
Michael Bennet, a Democratic presidential candidate, shared his campaign priorities during an interview Monday on NHPR's The Exchange.Ahead of the…
Some of the Democratic candidates running for president this year are banking on a myth.It’s a famous one: That New Hampshire gives little known…
We begin our Jan. 13 show with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado. A former Superintendent of Schools in Denver and co-sponsor of the Green New Deal,…
Senator Michael Bennet, a Democratic presidential hopeful, appeared on The Exchange Candidate Forum on Jan. 13. Ahead of that hour-long interview, NHPR…
Michael Bennet was about as fired up as he ever gets at the Iowa State Fair's Political Soapbox, railing against Bernie Sanders' health care plan — but…