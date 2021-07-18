-
State officials say they are halting their efforts to educate people about a new Medicaid work requirement, now that a federal judge has blocked its…
-
Oral arguments are scheduled Tuesday morning in a federal lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Medicaid work requirement.The class-action lawsuit charges…
-
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is speaking out against a federal lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The case, Texas v. U.S., will be…
-
As a new work requirement for beneficiaries of New Hampshire’s expanded Medicaid program takes effect this month, some in the healthcare industry say…
-
A bill that seeks to limit the impact of a controversial new Medicaid work requirement is now headed to Governor Chris Sununu’s desk.The so-called…
-
Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would roll back some elements of a controversial new Medicaid work…
-
Low-income residents of New Hampshire are suing the federal government over the state's work requirements for those enrolled under Medicaid expansion.The…
-
New Hampshire has joined a handful of states that mandate some Medicaid recipients to engage in certain activities: for example, a job, school, or…
-
An effort to undo a new work-requirement in the state's Medicaid expansion program went before lawmakers today.The work requirement was part of a…
-
A new report from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities argues the rollout of New Hampshire's work requirement for expanded Medicaid…