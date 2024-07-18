As measles outbreak grows, health officials warn of more potential exposures

State health officials have identified more cases of measles tied to an outbreak in the Upper Valley, and say more people could have been exposed at additional locations in early July.

Five total cases have been linked to the outbreak, including two New Hampshire residents and three people from out of state, according to health officials.

Health officials announced Thursday that one of those people visited several public places while infectious, and could have passed the disease to others. Those locations are:



Baked and Brewed Cafe in Alton, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 5

Texas Roadhouse in Concord, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 5

The Common Man in Merrimack, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 6

A full list of potential exposure sites, including several previously identified in the Lebanon area in early July, is available on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Anyone who was at one of those locations – and is not protected against measles from vaccination or prior infection – should call New Hampshire’s Division of Public Health Services at 603-271-4496 as soon as possible and watch for symptoms.

Health officials say the outbreak began last month when an international traveler with measles visited the Hanover area.

Measles is highly contagious and can have serious complications. Most people are vaccinated as children, though childhood immunization rates have been dropping in recent years. People with weakened immune systems can also be at higher risk, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, water eyes and body rash.