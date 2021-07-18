Marine Life

-
Whale-watching is a popular activity off New Hampshire's coast, but what do we really know about these huge marine mammals? We hear from a paleobiologist…
A young harp seal who spent a month recuperating after getting stranded on Hampton Beach will be released on Sunday.It’s only the second time the Seacoast…
It’s been a busy summer for the Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team.There’s been a surge of late in the number of beached seals in need of…
Great white sharks have been active in east coast waters this summer. This week a shark was detected off the shore of Salisbury Massachusetts near the New…
The Seacoast Science Center in Rye is now handling marine mammal rescue duties in coastal New Hampshire. The center has joined the National Oceanic and…
In early October, one of the largest nuclear reactors in the world was forced to shut down after a swarm of jellyfish flooded and clogged its water…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What is the “All One Ocean” campaign? --Bill O’Neill, Los Angeles, CAAll One Ocean is a non-profit…
Thirty years ago, a North American ship dumped ballast water containing comb jellyfish into the black sea and triggered a catastrophic decline in marine…