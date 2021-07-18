-
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told the Miami Herald editorial board he has "stood by everything I ever said" during his presidential campaign.
-
We'll look at the results from the many states that voted yesterday - from Alaska to Massachusetts - and how it all affects the presidential nomination…
-
Last night, the Granite State gave solid victories to Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Donald Trump, with John Kasich grabbing a coveted second…
-
Florida Senator Marco Rubio spoke to voters in Nashua just a few miles from where started his campaign in the state ten months ago. The main idea he…
-
Would-be Presidents are making their final pitches to New Hampshire voters in advance of tomorrow's presidential primary. GOP candidates are crisscrossing…
-
Republican senator Marco Rubio spent Sunday campaigning around the state—from a pancake breakfast in Londonderry to a Super Bowl watch party in…
-
Back in April, Shooter’s Pub in Exeter played host to one of Chris Christie’s first town halls in New Hampshire.That was months before the New Jersey…
-
Marco Rubio got hit hard in Saturday's GOP debate, when Chris Christie accused the Florida senator of sticking to the same rehearsed lines over and over…
-
Before last night’s GOP debate got underway the lawn of St. Anselm college filled with Republican supporters. They had signs and chants—but also mixed in…
-
GOP Presidential hopeful Marco Rubio’s pretty much stuck to the same stump speech for months— a focus on America’s God given rights, the threats posed by…