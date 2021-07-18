-
With the final four now chosen, the frenzy of March Madness is more or less over - and by now, your bracket...may not be looking so good. But what were…
UPDATE: The Arizona Wildcats defeated San Diego State Thursday night, 70-64, and advanced to the Elite Eight. Tarczewski scored 7 points. He also had two…
The University of Kentucky defeated the University of Kansas 67-59 in the men's basketball final in New Orleans. It's the Wildcats' first title since 1998 and the first ever for head coach John Calipari. Led by tournament MVP Anthony Davis and other young stars, Kentucky dominated the tournament.