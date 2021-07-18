-
High schools in New Hampshire are now required to grant credit for alternative programs approved by the state board of education or a local school board.…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu continued a string of summertime vetoes Friday, rejecting bills on renewable energy, the state minimum wage, and education.The record…
-
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers voted on Thursday to delay a proposal from the State Board of Education that would require high schools to grant…
-
We conclude our "Exploring Education" series with the N.H. Department of Education's Learn Everywhere program. This initiative would allow the state…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Education and members of the state Board of Education are defending their right to approve alternative programs granting…
-
Legislators filed a preliminary objection Thursday to the New Hampshire Department of Education's new Learn Everywhere program. The program would tell…
-
Governor Chris Sununu vetoed a bill yesterday that would have given local school boards the final say in what learning counts towards a high school…
-
After months of debate and strong opposition from educators, the State Board of Education has approved draft rules that allow students to receive high…
-
The State Board of Education will vote Thursday on a proposal championed by Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The plan - called Learn…
-
The State Board of Education is getting public feedback on proposed Learn Everywhere rules that would make it easier for students to get high school…