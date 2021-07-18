-
Two liquor store managers have filed a lawsuit alleging the New Hampshire Liquor Commission is effectively forcing them to work Sundays due to a workforce…
-
Joshua Rechnitz is a media-shy New York philanthropist with a history of funding projects that align with his personal interests.His pursuits have ranged…
-
A federal lawsuit alleges the state is failing to provide adequate services for older residents and those with disabilities, placing them at greater risk…
-
The state of New Hampshire announced Friday it will file a federal lawsuit against Massachusetts over its cross-border income tax collection policies…
-
Judge In Dartmouth Class Action Settlement Expresses ConcernsThe judge overseeing the proposed $14 million settlement between Dartmouth College and nine plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit has some concerns about…
-
Newington-based SIG Sauer is settling a personal injury lawsuit with a law enforcement officer in Virginia who suffered serious leg wounds after she…
-
The New Hampshire Lottery Commission is suing the Trump Administration over its ability to sell lottery tickets online.In 2011, the U.S. Department of…
-
A former state employee who claims she was wrongfully fired after requesting accommodations to breastfeed appeared in Superior Court on Tuesday, more than…
-
A New Hampshire man is suing Howie Carr, accusing the conservative radio host of violating a no-contact agreement and attempting to hack into his Uber…
-
Berlin is the latest city to join a massive lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.Lawyers representing…