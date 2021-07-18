-
For the second show in our three-part series about the mental health impacts of the past year, called Taking A Toll, we focus in children. As kids…
We talk with a psychologist and author about how to approach conversations about frightening world events and help children process distressing news they…
A new study from New Hampshire’s Endowment for Health says despite the state’s high rankings in child well-being, some families aren’t getting enough…
Deep in the woods of Strafford, New Hampshire, kids are playing with power tools. They’re climbing on jagged structures, and learning to weld from adults…
It's spring picks week on Word of Mouth. We've scoured our playlists to pass on some of the most powerful audio we've heard recently. Like a new series…
Demanding trigger warnings? Canceling speakers? Shutting down comedians? College students today make the political correctness of the past seem tame.…
No bullying, no questionable photos, no posting after hours. When it comes to social media, parents often set strict rules for their kids, but ignore the…
Kaitlin Clark, 11 years old and from North Woodstock, has been busy this winter. She's racing on the Lin-Wood School's ski team. She's in the debate club.…
Last month China ended its controversial one-child policy – but is the change as radical as it’s been made out to be by officials and news outlets? Today,…
From dreaming of the big leagues to a roller derby revival— today, we enter the wild and wacky world of sports, starting with the origin story of the most…