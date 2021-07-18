-
Elizabeth Jensen has been working as NPR's Public Editor since 2015, and her term was recently extended to January 2020.Jensen describes her role as "the…
Nationally, newspaper readership is way down, but we talk with four New Hampshire publishers about how they're adapting and thriving. We also examine new…
James Foley, a reporter who was killed by ISIS militants in 2014, was recognized by the New Hampshire Supreme Court Society with its Life and Liberty…
We sit down with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday, and former foreign correspondent who has reported from Israel, Brazil, Mexico,…
On Friday, July 6, we do things a little differently on the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup.Following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette newspaper in…
David Folkenflik joins us as part of our Justice & Journalism series with UNH Law School. We talk about the vast changes in journalism he's seen in recent…
Robert Siegel has been a familiar voice on NPR since 1976 and the host of NPR's All Things Considered since 1987. At the end of this week, and to the…
There’s been a public dispute going on in Keene over the rights of student journalists.This is all playing out at Keene State College, where editors at…
On today's show: Eric Liu is founder and CEO of Citizens University and author of the new book You're More Powerful Than You Think. He’ll be talking about…
The wave of fake news that flooded Facebook and other social media during last year's election campaign was a wake-up call for many. But fake news has…