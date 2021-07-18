-
Debi Warner, a clinical psychologist from Littleton, is running for the seat being vacated by Sen. John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin.So far Warner is…
Sen. John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin, has joined only four North Country members of the House in supporting a bill that would give a business a tax…
Senator John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin, was one of nine Senators who voted to kill a resolution voicing support of Arizona’s controversial…
Less than two weeks after Sen. John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin, said he wouldn’t seek another term representing the North Country two Democrats say…
Nine of the fifteen North Country representatives voting on Wednesday were in favor of Senate Bill 409 which would legalize the use of marijuana for…
Sen. Gallus Supported Controversial, Tougher Voter IDSen. John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin who represents the North Country, was among 19 senators voting last week in favor of a new and more restrictive…
Sen. John Gallus, a Republican from Berlin who represents the North Country, was among those voting last week not to override Gov. Lynch’s veto of…
For years the North Country’s Senator - John Gallus (R-Berlin) - has favored turning the Cannon Mountain ski area over to a private firm. But Gallus says…