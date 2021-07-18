-
New Hampshire's heating fuel industry is trying to recruit workers at a time of low unemployment.The Dead River Company, which serves Northern New…
-
State spending on job training would triple to $6 million under a bill given preliminary approval by the New Hampshire House.The job training bill would…
-
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…
-
Two documentaries, Intelligent Lives, and a companion film about New Hampshire native Garrett Shows (forthcoming in the fall), challenge our perception of…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will be among those on hand for the opening of a Job Corps center today in…
-
Latest State Job Training Grants Go To Three New Hampshire CompaniesThe state has awarded three companies job training grants aimed at helping 56 workers obtain new skills.Sig Sauer Inc. of Newington will use a grant of…
-
A wireless communications firm in Pembroke is one of seven companies receiving job training grants from the state. Green Mountain Communications…
-
Nicole Jordan was a stay at home mom, looking after her daughter when her husband was laid off. She turned to the Community Action Partnership of…
-
Six more New Hampshire companies have been awarded grants to train workers in new skills.Gov. Maggie Hassan on Monday announced that the $66,460 grant,…