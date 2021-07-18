Hope for NH Recovery

-
Hope for New Hampshire Closes Franklin Recovery Location, Citing Lack of DemandHope for New Hampshire – an operator of drug recovery centers that received $600,000 in last-minute state funds this spring to maintain two locations…
-
Just weeks after the organization announced plans to shutter all but one of its offices because it was running out of money, Hope for New Hampshire…
-
Craig Perry stopped by the Claremont office of Hope for New Hampshire Recovery on Thursday afternoon. He struggled with addiction for a good chunk of his…
-
Hope for New Hampshire Backers in Berlin Rally for SupportAdvocates for the Hope for New Hampshire Recovery center in Berlin are scrambling to save it. The center is one of four slated to close in the next two…
-
New Hampshire's largest operator of drug recovery centers is closing all but one of its locations, citing financial struggles.Hope for New Hampshire…
-
An investigation by the attorney general’s office into New Hampshire’s largest provider of drug recovery centers has ended with no criminal activity…
-
The Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that no criminal activity was found during its investigation of the non-profit addiction recovery…
-
New Hampshire’s largest drug recovery organization, HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery, won’t be receiving more state funding, at least not for now.On…
-
This story was updated Tuesday with new information.On Monday, NHPR reported on a series of complaints alleging financial mismanagement and dysfunction at…
-
Over the past two years, the nonprofit organization HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery has expanded from a single modest space in Manchester to seven drug…